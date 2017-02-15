10 Best PPC is pleased to announce the February 2017 winners of its monthly Best Facebook PPC Management Firm awards. This month, Expediteclicks was named in the top spot, followed by Zooliad and KineyStreet.

Facebook is a tool for communicating with the public that modern businesses simply cannot ignore. The potential for boosting brand recognition and reputation through Facebook is enormous, and there are a number of firms out there that specialize in Facebook pay-per-click advertising management. Pay-per-click, or PPC, is one of the most efficient and popular methods of advertising through the Facebook platform, as well as through many other social media and search engine platforms. The best firms that offer Facebook PPC services can be hard to distinguish from the rest, so 10 Best PPC has created a new monthly ranking that accurately weighs the features of the best firms and ranks them accordingly.

10 Best PPC has made it their goal to keep the public up to date on the popularity and reputation of these Facebook PPC firms. Thus it announced the 10 winners for February 2017, and the top three are described below.

Expediteclicks, the best Facebook PPC management agency for February 2017, is a firm that specializes in intriguing marketing campaigns that consumers simply cannot ignore. Businesses that feel as if they could be doing better should certainly contact Expediteclicks to see what they can do for the brand. Expediteclicks understands that the market is constantly changing, so they work to maintain the focus of the target market.

Zooliad came in second among the leading Facebook PPC management firms for February. Zooliad is an agency with the skills necessary to develop, design, and market a brilliant PPC strategy. Their skills with Facebook marketing have put them on the map, and they are widely respected for their proven track record of results.

KineyStreet, a top Facebook PPC firm located in Seattle, Wash., is able to use their creativity and determination to produce some of the most effective PPC marketing plans for Facebook or any other platform. Each member of the team at KineyStreet has a different set of skills and a different forte, so the firm has a vast range of expertise they can employ. They start by getting to know the business with whom they are working, which helps to get things off to a good start.

