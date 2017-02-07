Compassionate Care and Incredible Success! 866.423.2645 PRC's fertility success rates exceed the national average by 15% according to official data from SART! Call us today.

Pacific Reproductive Center's live birth success rates are now exceeding the national average by fifteen percent. This includes success rates for women who are undergoing egg retrievals and IVF procedures. Call (310) 853-5793 for more information and scheduling.

For over twenty years, Pacific Reproductive Center and Dr. Rifaat Salem have been compassionately helping women with infertility issues achieve their fertility goals. This includes comprehensive options for therapy, such as ovulation induction, ICSI, IVF, IUI and more.

Over the years, PRC has been instrumental in pioneering state-of-the-art reproductive technologies. This includes preimplantation genetic testing, in-house IVF and ICSI as well.

The success rate of 57% for those under 35 years old is exceptionally high compared to the national average, and has helped thousands of women achieve their fertility goals over the past two decades. PRC has four locations in the LA and OC metro areas including Glendale, Torrance, Irvine and Corona CA.

Treatment is provided with Board Certified providers who are caring and work to individualize the treatments based on a patient's previous experiences. For those between the ages of 38-40, PRC still maintains success rates over ten percent higher than the national average.

For top fertility treatment in Los Angeles and Orange County, visit http://pacificreproductivecenter.com and then call Pacific Reproductive Center at (310) 853-5793.