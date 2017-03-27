Recently, 10 Best Franchise revealed its honorees for what it deems to be the best franchise opportunities for March 2017, selecting H&R Block as the top franchise.

Franchises are some of the best ways for business owners to expand their reach into new markets. These brands already have large existing customer bases, so they are generally much more successful than stores that are opened independently. Of course, franchise owners must follow the rules set forth by the brand itself, but those are often worth the amazing revenue streams that are associated with the popular franchises. There are so many franchise opportunities out there, it can be hard to determine which are the best options. That is where 10 Best Franchise hopes to help.

10 Best Franchise creates a new monthly ranking of the best franchise opportunities so that consumers can get an idea of how the industry is changing month to month. They use analytics that focus on a number of qualitative metrics to determine the winners each month, and the winners March 2017 were recently selected. The top three winners for the month are summarized below.

H&R Block is the best franchise opportunity for March 2017, according to 10 Best Franchise. H&R Block is one of the largest tax preparation services in the United States. They are often rated the best tax company in America, and they have filed more than 680 million tax returns since they were founded in 1955. There are nearly 2,000 franchise locations of this highly successful brand already, and that number continues to grow.

Hardee's is also a standout among the leading franchise opportunities honored for March. Hardee's is a restaurant chain that has been serving delicious burgers and large portions since they were founded in 1961. They are located in 30 states within America, as well as nine foreign countries, and they have nearly 2,000 locations worldwide. Franchise owners will receive help in the form of training and operations support from the corporate level.

Another top franchise is Circle K, based on 10 Best Franchise’s recent ranking. As one of the most popular convenience stores in the United States, Circle K is much more than a simple service station. It is the perfect location for picking up a few drinks or snacks that don't really warrant a trip to a full grocery store, and convenience stores are on the rise as more people discover their reliability.

For more information about this month’s award winners, visit http://www.10bestfranchise.com.