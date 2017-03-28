Best Public Relations Companies

Recently, awards organization 10 Best PR gave Veritas, Exponent PR and Big Picture PR awards for being the best public relations companies for March 2017.

The award is extremely important given the impact of public relations in the business world. It is hard to deny how effective public relations can be at helping a brand reach new heights of success. There is very little real limit to the power of PR services, and it has evolved into a service that is far beyond merely releasing press statements. Modern PR campaigns are meant to reach through many different aspects of the process, including social media, print, digital, and more. Brands that want to get the most out of their public relations should look to agencies that have the most experience and recognition in their own market. However, with so many agencies out there on the market, how can brands be expected to find the one that will work for them? 10 Best PR strives to provide an answer.

10 Best PR is an informational service that wants to become the last stop for brands trying to determine the adequacy of a PR service provider. They release their lists at the start of every month to ensure information is kept up to date for consumers. They reach their rankings using complex mathematical formulas that weigh a number of details about each firm against one another. The results for March of 2017 were recently calculated and posted, and the top three winners are described in detail below.

Veritas is the top PR agency for the month of March 2017. Veritas is a firm that has provided marketing strategies to clients from a huge range of industries throughout the United States and Canada. They have offices in New York, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, and they have proven they can offer real results that will increase the visibility and reputation of any brand.

Leading public relations company Exponent PR is considered to be second-best in this category for March 2017. Exponent PR is headquartered in Minneapolis, and they have won multiple awards for the PR services. Exponent PR essentially meets every standard need of those looking for PR services, and they provide their services to businesses of all sizes.

Big Picture PR also landed on the list of best public relations companies. They can easily take care of any and all PR needs that any brand might have. Big Picture PR has offices spanning the United States from New York all the way to Los Angeles.

For more information about this month’s award winning firms, visit http://www.10bestpr.com.