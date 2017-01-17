Best Startup CRM Software Awards of January Chosen by 10 Best CRM

Best Startup CRM Software

10 Best CRM is pleased to announce the winners of its Best Startup CRM Software awards for January 2017, with Pipedrive, Sugar CRM and Hubspot earning the top honor.

In 2017, the quest is on to identify the best startup CRM software in the industry. These days, the need for excellent CRM is so great that businesses have even been giving out awards honoring the achievements of those companies making life easier for their clients. These winners have been selected by 10 Best CRM, which has helpfully picked out the most powerful companies, as well as their particular strengths. There are a number of factors that combine to create the best startup CRM application, and it is believed that the following businesses have hit the mark in a number of ways.

Based in New York, Pipedrive is the top startup CRM software for January 2017. Allowing clients to focus on customization, this app has made a fan out of many businesses. Many managers have reported that Pipedrive has exceeded their expectations by highlighting certain positive and negative aspects of their unique sales processes, leading to beneficial changes at the granular level.

The next group to be honored as a leading startup CRM application is Sugar CRM. Based in Cupertino, Calif., it's not hard to imagine that this team boasts some of the best brainpower in the business. With a search function that is the stuff of dreams, it's no big shock that Sugar CRM has been helping many clients in their journeys to achieve extraordinary productivity levels.

Rounding out the three best startup CRM applications is Hubspot, which is located in yet another brainiac mecca—Cambridge, Massachusetts. Savvy startups are familiar with this name because Hubspot is free for them. Helping companies to master cash flow, this brilliant team is one to watch.

Now that 10 Best CRM will be releasing a monthly list of awards to the general public, it seems likely that many businesses will tune in to see how they have fared, as well as how the competition is doing. With a focus on CRMs for all kinds of companies, this list will prove to be a huge asset in the coming months.

For more information about the award winners, please visit http://www.10bestcrm.com.