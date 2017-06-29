Evan Hutcheson Named One of Top 20 Best Accountants in Nashville

Evan Hutcheson, CPA, LLC’s award from Expertise I work hard to provide an exceptional service to all my clients, and feel humbled to be named one of the twenty best accountants in Nashville in recognition of the dedication and professionalism that I offer.

Tax preparation and bookkeeping firm Evan Hutcheson, CPA, LLC announced today that it had been named one of the top 20 accountancy firms in Nashville, TN by Expertise. Expertise connects people with the best local professionals in their city while honoring the excellence of those providers, rewarding them with exposure to new clients.

“I am grateful to Expertise for this recognition of the work that I do,” said Evan Hutcheson, CPA. “I work hard to provide an exceptional service to all my clients, and feel humbled to be named one of the twenty best accountants in Nashville in recognition of the dedication and professionalism that I offer.”

The accountancy firm offers many services for clients, including federal, state and local tax returns. The firm also aids small businesses with their bookkeeping, payroll management, financial reporting and auditing.

Mr. Hutcheson’s focus on delivering fast, accurate service combined with a high level of personal detail has won him many clients, with many leaving positive testimonials praising his high-quality work and trustworthiness.

“Evan has done a great job for our company over the past four years,” said Beth Cummings, a client of the firm. “He keeps us up to date on all necessary tax filings, and is very knowledgeable concerning accounting and business in general. We would highly recommend Evan to anyone looking for a top-notch, honest accountant.”

Another client, Cassie Roark, added “…he’s fast and efficient—it makes things easy, even when I know my tax returns were a mess to deal with.”

Since its establishment in 2012, the firm has rapidly expanded its services to meet the growing needs of individuals and businesses in the greater Nashville area. The firm’s strong focus on building relationships through attention to detail and highly personal service ensures that it will remain on Expertise’s list of the best Nashville CPAs for many years to come.

For more information about Evan Hutcheson LLC’s professional CPA services, please visit http://www.evanhcpa.com. For media inquiries, please contact Evan Hutcheson by calling 615-727-2295, or email at evan(at)evanhcpa(dot)com