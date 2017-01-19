This summit has been created with the sole intention of prompting conversations around the changing data landscape in Singapore

The Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit, hosted by Innovation Enterprise, is returning to Singapore on March 1 & 2, at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel. The summit has been successfully hosted in Singapore for 4 consecutive years, attracted nearly 1000 attendees. With the main theme of ‘Leveraging Big Data to Maximize Business Performance’, this year’s edition will gather together over 250 senior executives to discuss data challenges and opportunities surrounding several different industries.

Singapore has become one of the centers of banking for the APAC region and with a continued dependence on the banking and technology sectors, data is becoming a key part of their offering. Banks and businesses who depend on these financial institutions are quickly seeing that those who fail to understand and implement data correctly are losing out as a result.

Sreeram Iyer, CIO at ANZ, who will be speaking at the summit strongly believes this – ‘I see Big Data in the shape of a phenomenon which is taking place in banking, as well as other industries.’

It is a sentiment shared by David Gledhill, Group Chief Information Officer, and Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS Bank, also speaking at the event, who doesn’t just believe that the digital revolution is useful, but necessary – ‘In the mid-90s, Bill Gates said that ‘banking is necessary, banks are not’ But banks are still around today. In order to stay relevant, we need to innovate, harness the digital revolution and completely re-imagine the role of banks and the customer experience.’

M. C. Srivas, Chief Data Architect, Uber

Luo Jinpeng, Senior Director, Group Data Management, Alibaba Group

Cetin Karakus, Global Head, Analytics Core Strategies & Quantitative Development, BP

Ankur Agrawal, Head, Data Innovation Lab, AXA

Chi Keong Goh, Team Lead, Data Analytics & Optimization, Rolls-Royce

Jake Ramsay, Head of Independent Business Monitoring, GSK

Lawrence Wee, Chief Data Scientist, Zuellig Pharma

‘This summit has been created with the sole intention of prompting conversations around the changing data landscape in Singapore’ Jessica Zhang, creator of the summit said, ‘We know that Singapore has a diverse and multifaceted set of companies and we have created an event that almost any company will find useful.’

Summit official website: https://theinnovationenterprise.com/summits/big-data-singapore-2017

