The Colorado session of The Goalie School will run June 1-4 and will be held on the beautiful campus of the University of Colorado Boulder, located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, just north of Denver.

One session of boys and girls camp will have an overnight option with a commuter (Extended Day Camp 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM) option available.

Directing the TGS Colorado camp this summer at CU Boulder is Bill Pilat. Coach Pilat states, "I have put together the most innovative curriculum for goalies wishing to improve their skills. Individual analysis, extensive videotaping of each goalie and new methods of teaching techniques and footwork are all elements of the Goalie School." He goes on to comment, "Campers from Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas can now attend one of the best lacrosse camps in the country."

This camp limits enrollment to ensure maximum teaching and playing for all Goalies. Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Lacrosse Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/lacrosse or call 1-800-645-3226.

