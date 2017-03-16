Excellent facilities await the goalies at beautiful Saint Mark's School, situated on 250 acres in historic Southborough, MA, 25 miles from Boston.

This summer, The Goalie School is offering one session of overnight with a commuter (Extended Day Camp 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM) option available June 28-30.

Coach Pilat has put together the most innovative curriculum for goalies wishing to improve their skills. Individual analysis, extensive videotaping of each goalie and new methods of teaching techniques and footwork are all elements of the Goalie School.

"Quite simply, it's the best goalie camp in all of lacrosse," states, Bill Pilat, National Director and founder of The Goalie School. "Our camps are filled before any other goalie camp in the country and the reason is it's the best! Extensive Videotaping, talks from All American Goalies, and attention to detail separate this camp from the rest!"

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Bill Pilat Lacrosse Camp - The Goalie School in Massachusetts can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/lacrosse/goalie-schools or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.