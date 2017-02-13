Bioceutica Unveils a New Design for Best Loved Product Bioceutica was thrilled to announce recently that their bestselling Intuitiv by Nature B Balanced Firm and Tone Serum bottle will be transitioning to a new airless pump design.

As an ethically and environmentally aware brand, Bioceutica has always kept the needs of the planet central to their mission and taken careful steps to align these requirements with their commitment to delivering natural health and wellness products to consumers across America. In their latest move, Bioceutica has combined their love for the planet with the latest in cosmetic and beauty technology, to launch a new design of their much loved B Balanced Firm and Tone Serum bottle.

Bioceutica was thrilled to announce recently that their bestselling Intuitiv by Nature B Balanced Firm and Tone Serum bottle will be transitioning to a new airless pump design. This new technology in cosmetic and beauty packaging not only promises to extend a product’s shelf life but also cuts down on product waste by ensuring every last drop is dispensed – which is great news for both consumers and the planet. The health and beauty industry is growing at an alarming rate, with the skincare industry alone being estimated to generate revenue of almost $11 billion by 2018.

As such a large scale operation, the industry also creates a lot of waste, with beauty products becoming increasingly expendable as trends come and go. With the planet already suffering from the constant strain of consumer waste, it is up to brands like Bioceutica to take a stand and seek out more environmentally friendly ways to package products and increase their overall shelf life.

Bioceutica’s new airless bottle design has been proven to prolong the shelf life of their products by around 15%, by limiting air exposure. When a cosmetic product is exposed to the air, it can react to atmospheric components which can be detrimental to the product and cause it to break down faster than if it was in a sealed container. Bioceutica’s new airless design has no dip tube like the majority of bottles on the market; instead, it features a diaphragm that rises when the consumer depresses the pump. This action creates a vacuum that not only draws the product out of the bottle but prevents excess air from entering the bottle and contaminating the product.

Bioceutica were eager to try out this new, waste reducing technology on their B Balanced Firm and Tone Serum due to it being one of their most popular, longstanding products. Containing the brand’s specially developed Concentrated B•8 ProYouth Technology™ the treatment addresses the signs of premature ageing and protects skin against future damage. Containing a nutrient rich blend of Peptides and L-Hydroxyproline, and the brightening benefits of Kombucha and Glycyrrhetinic Acid, the firm and tone serum can help to restore skin's natural youth and vitality.

As an ever increasing force in the natural health and nutrition world, Bioceutica offers consumers a wide range of products specially developed to target and address health concerns. As well as their popular collections of vitamins and supplements, the brand has also produced a toxin free range of skincare and cosmetics, developed using only the very best ingredients from nature.