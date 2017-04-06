“We’re looking at more than just cheats and scams. We’re looking at health and safety issues, risk and liability, public protection, regulatory issues, and to a certain degree, casino operations." TGPN Chairman Andrew Hofstetter

On Thursday, Biometrica Systems, Inc., a Las Vegas and Virginia-based SaaS company that uses biometrics, including facial recognition systems and encrypted information networks, to prevent crime and track criminals, announced that its Vice President, Business Development, Kevin Parker, had joined the Tribal Gaming Protection Network (TGPN) Board as an Associate Board Member.

An initiative of the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Chairman, Ernest Stevens, Jr., the TGPN’s focus is on the education, training, networking and sharing of information that would protect Native American tribes from multilayered threats.

“We’ve been expanding the scope of what we’ve been looking at doing,” said TGPN Chairman Andrew Hofstetter. “We’re looking at more than just cheats and scams. We’re looking at health and safety issues, risk and liability, public protection, regulatory issues, and to a certain degree, casino operations. Kevin brings a vast background in tribal gaming to the table, and will be an incredible asset to the Tribal Gaming Protection Network. The TGPN is vested in education and sharing information to protect tribal gaming for future generations, and I feel Kevin is also vested in that sentiment and endeavor.”

In 2014, the year for which the most current data is available, 243 Native American tribes operated more than 350,000 gaming machines and just under 8,000 table games at 489 gaming establishments across 28 U.S. states. According to Casino City’s Indian Gaming Industry Report, gaming revenue for 2014 almost touched $29 billion, accounting for more than 40 percent of all U.S. gaming revenue for the year.

Parker, a former intelligence analyst and paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 7th Special Forces Group of the U.S. Army, and a member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana, said that the exponential growth of Indian gaming, while very positive, had also adversely impacted the threat environment for Tribes.

“It’s an exciting time for Indian gaming, but it’s also a time to be prepared to pre-empt certain issues. Advances in technology and communication, and the security and humanitarian challenges of today, have changed the threat landscape, and made it more treacherous than that of a decade ago. I hope my experience with tribal gaming and gaming protection, combined with the technology and resources Biometrica can offer the TGPN on the security, technology, training, and regulatory side, will help them tackle some of the more urgent issues of the day.”

