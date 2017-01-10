BizStanding.com At BizStanding, consumers and social activists can find detailed business background information including; financial records, credit risk scores, former employee names, trade and collection history, liens and judgments.

As demands for greater corporate transparency have been growing each year, so has the need for a single resource with comprehensive business records. BizStanding, the complete US business directory, is designed to give the public access to company histories and financial background information. It includes corporate records for nearly every small and large business in the country. The BizStanding directory contains many millions of active and historical business listings.

The new company history research tools available on BizStanding.com meet the needs of individual people as both socially aware decision-makers and cautious consumers active in new online sharing economies.

The past year saw many calls for increased political and social activism concerning corporate behavior. Major corporate scandals that were uncovered during the past year include; the Wells Fargo creation of millions of fake bank accounts, Mylan Pharmaceutical's Epipen price gouging and the release of dozens of high-profile business professional and politician’s names in the Panama Papers from the law firm Mossack Fonseca by still-anonymous hackers. Throughout the year, there were also many calls for boycotts that ranged from the Oscars to Donald Trump’s business affiliations.

Additionally, individual consumers face a growing number of challenges when interacting with the expanding group of new online businesses. These can include the many peer vacation rental sites similar to AirBnB and more established ecommerce companies like Craigslist, Etsy and Amazon. In these business models customers increasingly interact with very small businesses or directly with their owners.

Research on these small business can be a difficult process because private businesses are not required to file financial records publicly and, historically, the information available was both limited and biased. At BizStanding, consumers and social activists can find detailed business background information including; financial records, credit risk scores, former employee names, trade and collection history, uniform commercial code (UCC) filings, liens, judgments and bankruptcies when available.

BizStanding (https://bizstanding.com/) is a complete business directory that includes nearly every large and small business in the country.

This directory gives detailed contact information for all the businesses near you or across the country. It can even help you find company information you didn't know existed - like local home contractors without retail storefronts, growing regional companies without big advertising budgets, and contact information for large corporations that may hide their corporate details.

