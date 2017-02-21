BizStanding.com On BizStanding.com, the public records on millions of small, local businesses and national organizations are linked to proprietary credit reports.

BizStanding, the complete business directory, now offers business credit reports on nearly every company in the country. These detailed reports give greater insight to the corporate records, financial stability and legal filings of both public and private companies. This allows business owners and lenders to research any business’ credit data and corporate history easier than ever before.

Many business owners verify the history of their clients and potential partners to evaluate the potential risk of doing business with them. Before agreements can be signed and credit accounts established, these owners perform due diligence on the organizations they are considering. The owners also research their competition to understand where those companies are making investments and what may be working for them. Additionally, many small business owners use these reports to monitor their own company’s credit scores.

On BizStanding.com, the public records on millions of small, local businesses and national organizations are linked to these proprietary credit reports. The public records, which come from dozens of verified sources, combine information to form a business profile that cannot be found in any other public resource. These profiles include address history, phone numbers, email addresses, a list of current and past employees and their Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) and North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes.

The business credit reports available on BizStanding.com can include credit risk scores along with detailed risk factors, past liens, judgments, bankruptcies, business registrations, banking, trade and collection history, comprehensive financial records and uniform commercial code (UCC) filings.

For more information on the new business background reports and to research the credit history of any company, visit https://bizstanding.com/

