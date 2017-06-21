Blinc Digital Group's co-founders, Brienna Pinnow (left) Lindsey Harju (right), collaborate with data-driven companies to build new products and successfully take them to market. We distinguish marketing myths from reality so clients can recognize real opportunities to grow their business, both today and into the future.

Today, two advanced advertising industry leaders, Lindsey Hajru and Brienna Pinnow, have announced the launch of Blinc Digital Group. This new company will provide strategic product and marketing guidance to key players across the advertising ecosystem, including data providers, ad tech companies, and consumer brands.

“Big data has the power to unlock big opportunities,” stated Pinnow. “But without a clear understanding of the advanced advertising ecosystem, and how data can be fully leveraged across channels, companies fail to seize those pivotal opportunities. Marketers end up wasting dollars. Ad tech companies build solutions with limited scale. And data providers leave dollars on the table. Blinc is here to change that.”

The advertising industry, which eMarketer estimates will eclipse the $200 billion mark this year, is evolving at a rapid pace. New companies are born overnight, looking to attract users and get a slice of the growing media pie. Seven years ago, there was no Instagram. Six years ago, there was no Snapchat. And three years ago, there was no Sling TV. Today, media companies like these account for nearly 870 million active monthly users and billions of opportunities to infuse data for better brand experiences.

“The advertising world changes fast. And we move faster,” stated Harju. “Blinc is focused on helping companies cut through the clutter of marketing acronyms and buzzwords. We distinguish marketing myths from reality so clients can recognize real opportunities to grow their business, both today and into the future.”

Combined, Harju and Pinnow have more than 20 years of advertising industry experience. With a passion for data-driven advertising, they are sought-after speakers and industry thought leaders, especially in regards to marketing data, digital advertising, and advanced TV. Blinc Digital Group will service data-driven organizations across the nation.

About Blinc Digital Group

Blinc Digital Group is the premier consulting company for organizations focused on growing their bottom line through a data-centric approach. Blinc partners with data providers, ad tech companies, and advertisers to build game-changing solutions that transform how marketers do their job. Founded by advanced advertising industry leaders, Lindsey Harju and Brienna Pinnow, Blinc provides clients with strategic product consulting, product marketing, and sales training services. For more information about Blinc Digital Group, visit https://blincdigitalgroup.com/.