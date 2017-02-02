Bliss Drive Opens New Los Angeles Office

We reach beyond the normal, above the average and ahead of the competition to provide truly customer-focused internet marketing services. I'm excited to help more Los Angeles businesses.

SEO (search engine optimization) is a fast-changing, continually growing industry and even in the face of stiff competition, some companies manage to stand out. One local example is the Irvine-based SEO company, Bliss Drive, which has just announced its expansion with a new downtown Los Angeles office. Bliss Drive founder and CEO, Richard Fong says that the expansion was made in response to a large and growing demand for SEO, web design, social media marketing and pay per click advertising services by Los Angeles companies.

Founded in April 2007, the company’s growth has been as fast-moving as the SEO industry itself. Bliss Drive's web design services and SEO jumpstarted its growth, which branched out to social media and pay per click marketing. But the company puts an emphasis on going above and beyond in meeting the needs of customers, as the Fong puts it, “We reach beyond the normal, above the average and ahead of the competition to provide truly customer-focused internet marketing services." In terms of SEO, Los Angeles businesses have more choices available to them than in many other cities, but it’s clear that Bliss Drive is making a successful effort to set itself apart from the pack.

Speaking about the new location, Richard Fong has said that for an SEO company, Los Angeles simply made good business sense as a place to open a new office. With so many businesses with an online presence to manage located in the city, the new more central location makes it easier for LA-based companies to work with Bliss Drive, although the company plans to keep it’s Orange County location open to serve the needs of its established customer base in and throughout other Southern California areas.

Many SEO companies are content to run their businesses as strictly virtual affairs, but what Richard Fong has hit on is something that a lot of these companies miss: the personal touch. By having physical locations closer to where their customers are, Bliss Drive is making it easier for businesses to get in touch – and it’s a strategy which seems to be paying off handsomely.

About Bliss Drive

Bliss Drive is a full service SEO, web design and online marketing company founded in 2016. With locations in Irvine and Los Angeles, the company’s goal is to provide Southern California business with the quality SEO Los Angeles businesses need to remain competitive in a quickly changing marketplace. To learn more about Bliss Drive's services, check out the details on this page.

Media Contact:

Richard Fong, CEO

Bliss Drive

http://www.blissdrive.com

Bliss Drive:

1100 S. Hope Street, Suite 103

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Tel: (310) 683-4779

Irvine Office:

17595 Harvard Avenue, Suite 2480

Irvine, CA 92614

Tel: (805) 202-4800