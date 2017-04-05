Blockchain Collective announces the launch of Genesis, a social hub for entrepreneurs in blockchain and cryptocurrency space. We look forward to furthering the new digital/crypto economy discussion at the event and beyond.- Gee Sivalingam, Genesis Founder

Genesis, a blockchain collaborative hub based in San Francisco, brings together subcultures in arts, technology and entrepreneurship to collaborate, work and bring visionary ideas to life.

The collective’s vision consists of a futuristic marketplace for craftsmen devoid of monolithic corporate structures. Their goal is to build modern decentralized, autonomous organizations that nurture artists, entrepreneurs and technologists. Using blockchain as the primordial soil, Genesis intends to create a cohesive symbiotic network of artists, entrepreneurs and futurists.

San Francisco Blockchain Collective will host its Genesis launching event at Minna Gallery on April 14th, as a night to celebrate the strides the blockchain community has made since the dawn of Bitcoin in 2009. The SoMa gallery for up-and-coming artists morphs into an after-hours venue for parties and events. There will be art displays, various companies in attendance, as well as music by San Francisco DJs Vedda, DJ Seven, and Leemone Young. The goal is to further stimulate cryptocurrency-related conversations within this tech-meets-art environment.

“SF Blockchain Collective is announcing the launch of Genesis, a social hub for entrepreneurs in blockchain and cryptocurrency space. We look forward to furthering the new digital/crypto economy discussion at the event and beyond,” says Gee Sivalingam, Founder of Genesis.

“Mass production and automation has atrophied human value. Value is created and measured in the network, controlled by a subset of humans, who coercively control the most intelligent of species. The system has manifested economic obesity and stunted generations. Who could have thought technology and a global network could bring a country like India to the forefront of economic success? If a rudimentary network could build nations, blockchains have the potential to provide economic scale and reach to many in impoverished nations,” adds Gee Sivalingam of Genesis.

Genesis is also planning its following event on April 24th, which will host Cashaa CEO Kumar Gaurav, who will be speaking about the current blockchain trends. Kumar has been in the blockchain space for the past few years and has been responsible for helping to build some of today’s most exciting blockchain businesses and use cases. Kumar is the Founding Director of Auxesis Services & Technologies, India`s first Distributed Ledger development company started in late 2014, which partners with financial and consulting firms to build blockchain solutions. Kumar is currently CEO of Cashaa, a P2P blockchain marketplace which allows its users to transfer their cash without any fee, and at the same time works as a global exchange for cryptocurrency.

Genesis is a collaborative hub based in San Francisco that brings together various sub-cultures in art, technology and entrepreneurship to collaborate, work and bring visionary ideas to life.