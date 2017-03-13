Blue Branch Investigates Why Athletes Make Successful Entrepreneurs We value character traits typically found in ambitious and dedicated athletes as these candidates are well suited to our fast-paced business development.

As an established events marketing company offering engaging solutions to businesses looking to interact with their customers, Blue Branch are keen to attract ambitious former athletes to join their team and lead them to success. In their experience, individuals with a sporting background tend to be driven and dedicated, possessing qualities deemed desirable for a business setting.

About Blue Branch: http://www.bluebranch.org/about/

While it is often difficult to find a young professional with both a college education and a credible amount of work experience, Blue Branch believe the calibre of experiences gained by student athletes bodes well in the workplace.

According to WetFeet.com the common attributes of athletes are desirable to business owners everywhere, transferrable and applicable to a professional career. These characteristics include:



Accountability for personal goals, but also experience with working in a team.

Having balanced academia and sports, time management now comes naturally.

A strong work ethic and dedication to achieving goals

Proficient with team dynamics and dealing with different personality types.

Mental toughness and the ability to handle let-down and defeat

Managing Director of Blue Branch, Rania Noumaan, explains; "I believe the correlation between sportsmanship and business acumen is regularly overlooked. We value character traits typically found in ambitious and dedicated athletes as these candidates are well suited to our fast-paced business development."

And it's not just male sports stars that possess their desirable traits. In a study of 400 women, 94% of the senior businesswomen surveyed played sports and over half played at a university level.

"We advertise opportunities that seek those with a sporting background as we believe successful athletes already possess an incredibly high work ethic."

The firm aspires to be a market leader in the UK direct marketing industry, and they recognise the importance of recruiting goal orientated, resilient natural leaders will significantly strengthen their team.

Sources:

https://www.fastcompany.com/3028829/why-your-next-employee-should-be-a-former-student-athlete

https://www.flexiworkforce.com/your-transferable-skills-from-the-sporting-world-to-the-working-world

http://fortune.com/2016/02/04/women-sports-successful/