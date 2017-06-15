Blue Branch Speak to any successful person, and they will tell you that you have to lead by example, and I have adopted that same principle at Blue Branch. I believe that has been one of the biggest factors in our success.

Sales and marketing professionals from all over the UK were in attendance for the event, held at the 4-Star Hilton Newcastle Gateshead. Located on the scenic banks of the River Tyne, the Hilton offers an ideal setting for corporate events and conferences with innovative event spaces accommodating up to 500 people.

Attendees comprised of rookie sales and marketing professionals, as well as more experienced entrepreneurs and business owners. There was a host of guest speakers at the event, each speaking on a specialist subject. Guest speakers on the day included award-winning entrepreneurs and business owners from all over the UK and Managing Director at Blue Branch, Rania Noumaan, was honoured to be among them.

Attendees were split into two groups based on industry experience with the rookies making up group one. Group two was comprised of leaders and business owners. Topics covered by the speakers at the event included: goal setting, sales basics, setting expectations, laying solid foundations, how to stand out, recruitment, development, how to have important conversations, team leadership and business development.

Ms Noumaan was invited to speak to the second group of delegates on the topic of management. The entrepreneur and director at Blue Branch shared the valuable experience she has gained in almost three years as a business owner and encouraged those in a management position to be a leader, not a boss.

“Speak to any successful person, and they will tell you that you have to lead by example, and I have adopted that same principle at Blue Branch. I believe that has been one of the biggest factors in our success,” said Ms Noumaan.

After the meeting had come to a close, both groups of attendees had the opportunity to socialise and network. “One of the greatest advantages to attending industry events, besides the tremendous information that is shared, is the chance to meet new people and forge connections. There were some very successful and influential individuals in attendance, and I made it my mission to get their attention and make a connection,” said Ms Noumaan.

Blue Branch has become one of Edinburgh’s leading event promotions companies. The firm’s unique marketing campaigns are delivered personalised on a face-to-face basis, focusing on building strong relationships with the company’s clients and consumers. Ms Noumaan was thrilled to acquire new connections at the event, and she is excited to foster those relationships in the coming months.

