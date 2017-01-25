Blue Moon Digital, Inc. Named a Google Analytics Certified Partner

Google Analytics Certified Partner “This certification is a testament to how our team of analytics experts combine our deep understanding of retail and e-commerce with Google Analytics to develop strategies and deliver insights to optimize performance for our clients."

Blue Moon Digital, Inc. a web analytics and digital marketing agency, has received the designation of a Google Analytics Certified Partner (GACP).

Google Analytics Certified Partner status is reserved for highly qualified companies that met Google’s rigorous qualification standards, and have been thoroughly vetted by the Google team. Blue Moon Digital joins an elite global network of companies that provide outstanding analytics services that parallel Google's best practices.

As a Google Analytics Certified Partner, Blue Moon Digital offers a variety of services to implement and leverage the power of Google Analytics including; enhanced ecommerce tagging, advanced feature implementations, website traffic analysis, audience targeting and a host of other business measurement dashboards. This certification is the result of a meticulous review process involving actual client implementation examples.

“We are tremendously proud that we have earned Google Analytics Certified Partner status,” said Cindy Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Moon Digital. “This certification is a testament to how our team of analytics experts combine our deep understanding of retail and e-commerce with Google Analytics to develop strategies and deliver insights to optimize performance for our clients."

Blue Moon Digital’s team of Analytics experts help clients with everything from; launching new websites, installing enhanced ecommerce tagging, creating custom dashboards, trouble shooting existing Google Analytics tagging to highly technical implementations of Google Analytics Premium.

Blue Moon Digital’s experience helping clients transition from other enterprise platforms (such as Adobe Analytics and IBM Analytics) to the Google 360 platform allows us to provide a highly focused measurement plan for each client, while reducing reporting discrepancies during the transition.

About Blue Moon Digital, Inc.

Based in Denver, CO, Blue Moon Digital’s mission is to fuel clients’ commerce growth. Providing a full suite of digital marketing services including: ecommerce strategy and analysis, Paid Search Advertising (PPC), Branded and Performance Display Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Email Marketing, Affiliate & Influencer Marketing, Shopping Engine Management, Social Advertising, Content Marketing, Mobile Marketing and Website Analytics. In addition to being a Google Analytics Certified Partner, Blue Moon Digital is a Premier Google Partner and Google AdWords Certified Partner.