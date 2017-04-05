Blueprint “At our event on April 6, we will facilitate a discussion around the barriers in an Agile transition, and discuss the solutions across the DevOps toolchain needed to address these challenges” said Ruth Zive, VP Marketing, Blueprint.

Blueprint Software, a leader in application lifecycle management solutions, is hosting a thought leadership event on April 6, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Charles Sword, an SVP at Blueprint will be speaking about DevOps in the enterprise and how to automate business activities to ensure alignment, mitigate risk, and accelerate speed to market.

Senior IT leaders in the financial services, pharmaceutical, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries will come together to discuss a wide range of topics around the benefits and challenges of Agile and DevOps. Specifically, they will address ways in which organizations are overcoming barriers to scaling Agile and DevOps, including:



How to use automation in the earlier business stages to support DevOps and increase speed of delivery.

How business and IT in large, distributed teams can overcome barriers and collaborate in Agile environments using new and innovative software solutions.

The importance of aligning business with IT in Enterprise Agile, and how innovative solutions, including Blueprint’s Storyteller, are providing needed capabilities that common Agile Application Lifecycle Management tools do not address.

In a recent report, Ovum research gave Blueprint accolades for its easy to use interface, with detailed traceability, impact analysis, enhanced collaboration, and library for reuse. The report outlined that Blueprint offers agile planning support at the earliest stage and is helping to automate this as part of the move to DevOps. Read the report here.

“At our event on April 6, we will facilitate a discussion around the barriers in an Agile transition, and discuss the solutions across the DevOps toolchain needed to address these challenges,” said Ruth Zive, VP Marketing, Blueprint. “We will share our learnings and best practices that we have gathered from our experience helping organizations succeed in Agile, and discuss how Storyteller directly addresses challenges around collaboration, scale, and business alignment.”

For more information about the event, or to learn more about Storyteller, contact Blueprint at info(at)blueprintsys.com.

About Blueprint

Blueprint provides industry-leading solutions that accelerate and de-risk the digital transformation of large organizations. With our products – Blueprint Storyteller for Agile, Blueprint Automate for DevOps and Blueprint RegTech for Compliance – organizations receive greater business value from IT, faster and more frequently, while dramatically increasing the efficiency and confidence of compliance. For more information visit http://www.blueprintsys.com.