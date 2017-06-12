BM Windows in San Diego Wins Angie’s List Super Service Award

BM Windows, an independent replacement window and door company in San Diego, California, recently announced that their company is a recipient of the 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award. The awards are given out annually by Angie’s List, a website dedicated to providing consumers with authentic reviews on home improvement companies.

As a recipient of the award, BM Windows will have an exclusive green badge on their Angie’s List profile indicating that they are a 2016 Super Service Award winner. They also are given Super Service Award stickers to place on their company vehicles and in their San Diego showroom.

Angie’s List Super Service Award winners must meet the following criteria set forth by Angie’s List. The service provider must:



Have an overall “A” rating on the site, as well as an “A” rating in recent reviews

Have at least three reviews from confirmed customers

Be in good standing with Angie’s List

Pass a background check

Have the proper licenses for the types of services they provide

Michal Bohm, owner of BM Windows in San Diego, had this to say about receiving the award: “We are very pleased to receive the 2016 Super Service Award. Angie’s List is a well-respected organization and their stamp of approval carries a lot of weight with consumers. They do a good job of keeping fraudulent reviews from their site, making them a credible source for real, unbiased customer reviews.”

Bohm continued, “As a company, we work hard to provide every homeowner with excellent customer service. It’s been our main focus since we opened the doors of our replacement window company. We do it because it’s the right thing to do. Receiving positive reviews and winning customer service awards like this one are just icing on the cake!”

Businesses cannot pay to become Angie’s List Super Service Award winners. The award is given out largely based on verified customer reviews and ratings, and is a higher level of distinction than the Angie’s List Certified Provider designation, which is a distinction reserved for paid advertisers on Angie’s List who must only maintain an overall “B” rating on the site to qualify.

About BM Windows

BM Windows is a San Diego replacement window and patio door company specializing in vinyl retrofit products that perform well in coastal climates. The company was established with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and follows a simple philosophy—deliver high-quality products and service at affordable prices, without the hassle of high-pressure sales presentations.

BM Windows has completed thousands of replacement window and door installations throughout San Diego County and was recently named one of the Fastest Growing Dealers by Door & Window Market Magazine. BM Windows was also named Dealer of the Year by Window & Door Magazine for excellence in customer service. Learn more about BM Windows at https://www.bmwindowsca.com/.