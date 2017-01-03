We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Kyrgyz Children’s Fund on this project. They are doing such great work in Kyrgyzstan, and we know this project will make a huge difference in the lives of the small children there. Past News Releases RSS Temecula Speech Therapist Furthers...

BM Windows, a replacement window and door company in San Diego recently announced that they are partnering with the Kyrgyz Children’s Future to help refurbish an outdoor playground area at the Tokmok Baby House, located in Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan.

The outdoor play area at the Tokmok Baby House previously consisted of rusty equipment, debris, and an old, unusable swimming pool. The area has since been cleared, and the pool has been filled. The next stage of the project will be to install a rubberized playground surface, which will take place once the weather is warm enough to allow for the installation. The final stage of the project will be to install age-appropriate playground equipment that will aid in the children’s physical and cognitive development.

BM Windows has chosen to partner with the Kyrgyz Children’s Future due to a connection with the country of Kyrgyzstan through owner Michal Bohm’s wife, Aida, who was born in Kyrgyzstan. The country’s state-run orphanages are severely underfunded by the government and are often unable to provide even the most basic physical, medical, and educational needs of the children. The Kyrgyz Children’s Fund is dedicated to helping orphanages and other organizations assisting disadvantaged children in Kyrgyzstan, with additional support and funding.

Bohm commented, “We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Kyrgyz Children’s Fund on this project. They are doing such great work in Kyrgyzstan, and we know this project will make a huge difference in the lives of the small children living at the Tokmok Baby House, some of whom are disabled.”

“Even though our replacement window company is located in San Diego,” Bohm continued, “we definitely believe it is our duty to help the disadvantaged in other parts of the world. I anticipate that our company will be involved with the Kyrgyz Children’s Future for many years to come.”

To read about the progress of the playground project at the Tokmok Baby House, visit the current projects page on the Kyrgyz Children’s Future’s website.

About BM Windows

BM Windows is a San Diego replacement window and patio door company specializing in vinyl retrofit products that perform well in coastal climates. The company was established with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and follows a simple philosophy—deliver high-quality products and service at affordable prices, without the hassle of high-pressure sales presentations.

BM Windows has completed thousands of replacement window and door installations throughout San Diego County and was recently named one of the Fastest Growing Dealers by Door & Window Market Magazine. BM Windows was also named Dealer of the Year by Window & Door Magazine for excellence in customer service. Learn more about BM Windows at http://www.bmwindowsca.com/.

About the Kyrgyz Children’s Future

The Kyrgyz Children’s Future is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to helping the disadvantaged children of the Kyrgyz Republic. They provide physical and medical aid, as well as programs and projects for orphans and street children in Kyrgyzstan. The organization also works with families in the United States who have adopted children from the Kyrgyz Republic to help them connect with their children’s Kyrgyz heritage. Read more about the Kyrgyz Children’s Future at http://www.kyrgyzchildrensfuture.org/.