Oak Hill Academy, in its 139th year of providing a Turning Point opportunity for students in grades 8-12, is pleased to announce a new, intentional focus on rolling admissions. The rural Virginia boarding school has discovered a large, underserved market for families considering a change in school, peer, or family dynamics in order to change the trajectory for their student. This realization often occurs outside of traditional admission timelines and enrollment deadlines. With its unique mission as a boarding school for students seeking academic, as well as personal growth, having the ability to welcome students during the school is crucial.

Because rolling admission itself is not new to Oak Hill Academy, our faculty and staff is very experienced in meeting students where they are and helping them move forward. There is a new focus on making the academic and social transition easier for incoming students. Beyond Oak Hill Academy’s experienced, relational approach this focus now includes the Welcome Warrior program pairing veteran students with new students and scheduled afterschool tutorial sessions to bolster areas of relative academic weakness.

This new intentional focus on rolling admissions means that Oak Hill Academy stands out in the college prep boarding school world where traditional enrollment deadlines may not fit many families’ situations. This opens the option up for students who are off to a struggling start in their current school setting and are seeking a new approach mid-stream. Oak Hill Academy sees these students as entirely mission-appropriate and is seeking to serve this market.