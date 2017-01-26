2017 Players Tailgate - BODYARMOR Sports Drink “With over 30 big name, active NFL players attending the Players Tailgate, partnering with BODYARMOR was a natural fit for us,” CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “We set a bar of nothing but high-end products for our VIP guests, and BODYARMOR represents that."

Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, the high-end sports hydration drink, for the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston.



With backing from some of the biggest name in sports, such as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and more, BODYARMOR has cemented themselves as an industry leader in sports and hydration drinks.

“With over 30 big name, active NFL players attending the Players Tailgate, partnering with BODYARMOR was a natural fit for us,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “We set a bar of nothing but high-end products for our VIP guests, and BODYARMOR represents that. We are proud to put our brand side by side with the folks at BODYARMOR.”

BODYARMOR will provide their high-end sports hydration drinks to VIP guests at the Players Tailgate, showcasing their most popular items, as well as their NEW premium water and low-calorie drinks. These latest innovations in sports hydration will be available, complimentary to guests, throughout the Players Tailgate.



The VIP Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will take place from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT, on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, at Mike Calvert Toyota in Houston. Located just 1.5 blocks from Super Bowl LI host NRG Stadium, the 2017 Players Tailgate is the only place to tailgate like a VIP before the big game.



With over 30 NFL players and some of the biggest celebrities, Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will be the biggest and best pre-game tailgate in Houston. One of America’s favorite celebrity chefs, Guy Fieri, will be returning to create the VIP menu, joined by chefs Eddie Jackson, Aaron May, Douglas Rodriguez, Reno Henriques, Rodolfo Valdes and Pete Blohme. ESPN’s own Jaymee Sire will be on hand as emcee in 2017, with special guest DJ Irie providing the entertainment.



Tickets to the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com, or are included in all of Bullseye’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages.



Bullseye Event Group’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages offer fans the chance to cross the NFL’s biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Houston includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Houston area! Super Bowl LI travel packages also include entrance into a Super Bowl welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LI, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI.



Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl LI Travel Packages and the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI!



About Bullseye Event Group

The official events and travel partner of the Indianapolis Colts, Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences as a secure, official source for travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl travel packages, the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI, Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters and more. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.