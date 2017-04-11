I am incredibly honored by the opportunity to help raise money for One Mission and all the brave kids they support.

On Monday, April 17, record-breaking adaptive athlete and the world’s first double arm amputee Ironman Hector Picard will race in the 2017 Boston Marathon to raise funds for One Mission, a local pediatric cancer charity that helps kids and their families get through cancer treatment.

Hector will compete in honor of 12-year-old Anna, a fellow amputee undergoing bone cancer treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. He will wear Anna’s photo around his neck the entire race, and present her with his finisher’s medal in a ceremony at the hospital the following day.

“I am incredibly honored by the opportunity to help raise money for One Mission and all the brave kids they support,” said Hector Picard. “Completing the Boston Marathon has been my dream and my goal for a long time now, and this city has always been near and dear to my heart. My wife Wendy graduated from Boston College and we have many good friends here. I want to thank everyone for their support, and I hope that my race will inspire others to never give up and overcome all obstacles that lie ahead.”

The Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m., and Hector will present his medal to Anna with a ceremony at Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Hector is sponsored by and serves as a spokesman for Novation Settlement Solutions, a company he credits for helping launch his “second chance” at life as a charitable triathlete and motivational speaker, following a life-altering accident which led to the loss of his limbs.

To request interviews with Hector Picard before or after the race, or to cover the award ceremony, please contact: Vlad Drazdovich, vlad(at)redbanyan.com, (954) 379-2115 ext. 6.

For more information about Hector’s charitable efforts and his incredibly inspiring story, please visit: http://dontstopliving.org/.