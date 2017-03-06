The Boulevard Las Vegas Selected as Site for New Teletech Call Center

"...The large project of employee recruiting is scheduled to begin by the end of March. In order to meet the expected high demand, a recruitment center will be located inside The Boulevard to handle job seekers and applicants."

Sansone Companies has entered into a lease agreement with TeleTech Services of Colorado for a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art call center facility to be located at The Boulevard. Founded in 1982, TeleTech is a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The company’s 43,500 employees provide services in over 80 countries.

The new call center will be TeleTech’s first facility in Nevada and will generate valuable new jobs for the Las Vegas region. Projected to employ approximately 500 people, the center will provide technical assistance and other services for Fortune 500 companies.

TeleTech anticipates the new facility will be operational by May of this year. The large project of employee recruiting is scheduled to begin by the end of March. In order to meet the expected high demand, a recruitment center will be located inside The Boulevard to handle job seekers and applicants.

Timo Kuusela, Vice President & General Manager of Sansone Companies said, "We are so pleased that TeleTech Services has chosen The Boulevard as their newest location. We believe this will be a beneficial partnership as their employees will have immediate access to the mall and its services, and their large employee base will contribute to the success of our Tenants. We remain true to the vision of re-purposing this mall and executing the vision of Roland Sansone, the owner of Boulevard Mall and making an impact by adding jobs to our community."

Sansone Companies is committed to the growth of The Boulevard and the Las Vegas Community. The mall’s recent $25 million redevelopment has established the property as a modern shopping and dining destination. The property features an outstanding selection of stores, restaurants and entertainment. With the addition of TeleTech, The Boulevard continues to grow as a premier commercial office space for companies doing business in Southern Nevada.

About Sansone Companies

Founded by Roland Sansone, Sansone Companies has developed real estate in the Las Vegas area for the past 35 years. The property offers full-service property, facilities, leasing, and sales consulting and management in both commercial and residential real estate. The company owns and manages several successful retail, medical, and office centers in Las Vegas including Park Place, Sansone Richmar Plaza, and The Boulevard. http://www.sansonecompanies.com

About The Boulevard

The Boulevard is a 1.2 million square foot regional shopping center anchored by JCPenney, John’s Incredible Pizza Company, SeaQuest Aquarium, and Sears. Located at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn in Las Vegas, the property is just under two miles from the Las Vegas Strip and close to Sunrise Medical Center, The Las Vegas Country Club, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Boulevard was built in 1968 and was expanded and renovated in 1992. In 2013, the property was purchased by Sansone Companies of Henderson, NV, who remodeled the property in 2015, dramatically improving its appeal. The property’s upward momentum has been propelled by the opening of SeaQuest Aquarium, as the property’s fourth anchor in December 2016. Sansone Companies intends to further develop the property to include some mixed-use components such as general office space, medical and dental offices, as well as child care and other essential services alongside new entertainment and restaurant venues. http://www.boulevardlv.com

