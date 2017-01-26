Original 1965 Bob Dylan Minneapolis Auditorium boxing style concert posters Dylan played in front of a packed house and this would be his only concert in his home state in the 1960s.

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, from Vintage Rock Posters announces his search for original 1965 Bob Dylan Minneapolis Auditorium boxing style concert posters. This was Dylan’s homecoming concert after becoming the leading folk artist in America. According to Hawley, “By 1965, Bob Dylan was at the height of his career. This was the year that Dylan went electric by picking up an electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival and the release his fifth album. The concert poster was printed by Murray Printing and featured a photograph taken by Dan Kramer. This boxing style poster blank was used for Dylan shows in Columbus, Austin, New York City, Detroit, Burlington and Buffalo and nine other U.S. cities. About 200 posters were printed for the Minneapolis show. He played in front of a packed house and this would be his only concert in his home state in the 1960s.” For examples of Bob Dylan boxing style concert posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/boxing_style/bob_dylan.html

If you have an original 1965 Bob Dylan Minneapolis Auditorium concert poster, Hawley is willing to pay $5,000 cash for each poster. He is also seeking other authentic 1962-1966 Dylan concert posters. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.