Original 1963-1967 Motortown Revue Vintage concert posters The posters were very colorful and featured photos of the acts sharing the same bill.

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley from Vintage Rock Posters, announces his search for original 1963-1967 Motortown Revue boxing style concert posters. These striking posters used bright fluorescent DayGlo colors and bold lettering. According to Hawley, “The early revues featured top billing artists like Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Mary Wells, The Marvelettes, Barrett Strong, and The Contours as headlining acts. Marvin Gaye, Martha & The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Gladys Knight & the Pips and The Temptations were added to the shows as they gained popularity in the mid-1960s. These concert posters were designed and printed by the Globe Poster Company of Baltimore, Maryland. They were very colorful and featured photos of the acts sharing the same bill. The Motortown Revue window cards were printed on thick cardboard and hung in local establishments such as record stores, supermarkets and barber shops to advertise the upcoming concerts.” For examples of dayglo boxing style posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/boxing_style/index.html

If you have an original 1963-67 Motortown Revue concert poster, Hawley is willing to pay $3,000 cash for each concert poster. Any condition accepted. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.