Original 1963-69 Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye Motortown Revue Concert Poster Gordy, who started Motown Record Corporation, organized the group tours around the leading artists under the Motown label.

Avid Collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for original 1963-69 Stevie Wonder Motortown Revue Concert Posters. The country became acquainted with the amazing talent found by Motown Records executive Berry Gordy. According to Hawley, “Gordy, who started Motown Record Corporation, organized the group tours around the leading artists under the Motown label. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, the Supremes, the Four Tops, Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye toured together. In the very early days, Stevie Wonder was listed as Little Stevie Wonder. Later, he became known as Stevie Wonder. These Revue toured the Midwest and the South. Globe Poster Corporation out of Baltimore, Maryland printed the posters. The posters featured photos of the artists with a list of their latest hits.” For an example of boxing style concert posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/boxing_style/index.html

If you have an original 1963-69 Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye Motortown Revue Concert Poster, Hawley is willing to pay $3,000 cash. Any condition accepted. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com