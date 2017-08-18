Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Our legal team is pleased to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River and their efforts to better the lives of local Bullhead City youth.

For the second year in a row, the Bullhead City personal injury law office of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a proud sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. The law firm’s $400 sponsorship will be put towards one of the Club’s youth basketball league teams. Having been around for over 27 years, the Club’s basketball league is the area’s largest and longest running youth basketball program in the areas of Bullhead City, Fort Mojave and Laughlin.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River ensures that over 1,300 local youth have a safe place to go after school. It is also a place that offers a variety of programs that encourages youth to grow and realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe. “For these reasons and more, our legal team is pleased to support the Club and their efforts to better the lives of local Bullhead City youth.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River youth basketball league and other programs, visit http://www.clubriver.org or call (928) 763-1411.

More About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River

Since 1988, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River have served the youth of the Tri-State area that makes up Bullhead City, Fort Mojave and Laughlin areas. The Bullhead City branch features game and activity rooms, tech center, education center, arts & crafts classroom, an instructional galley kitchen and an on-site greenhouse Learn more at http://www.clubriver.org or by calling (928) 763-1411.

