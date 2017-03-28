We are really excited to have had such a terrific start to the new year with a strong showing at the 2017 ABBA International Show.

Moreno Ranches, a leading producer of Brahman cattle (both red Brahman cattle and gray Brahman cattle at http://www.morenoranches.com/) in Florida and throughout the United States, is proud to announce its champion Brahman wins at the prestigious 2017 ABBA International Show in Houston, Texas. The Ranch continues to fulfill its goal of increasing its performance at Brahman cattle industry trade shows, and solidifying its position as one of the top Brahman cattle producers in the United States.

“We are really excited to have had such a terrific start to the new year with a strong showing at the 2017 ABBA International Show,” said Kelvin Moreno, owner of Moreno Ranches.

Here are the 2017 ABBA International Show results: Brahman Cattle for Sale in Texas



2017 Reserve Grand Champion Red Female and Intermediate Champion Red Female – Moreno Ms. Lady Reina Bonita 892.

2017 Intermediate Champ Red Bull, Reserve Grand Champion Red Bull – Moreno Mr. Roman 485.

2017 Reserve Intermediate Champion Red Bull – Moreno Mr. Reality 537.

2017 Reserve Intermediate Champion Red Female – Moreno Ms. Lady Reliett 68/1.

2017 Reserve Senior Champion Red Female – Moreno Ms. Lady Rumbera 710.

2017 Reserve Calf Champion Red Bull – Moreno Mr. Rock Star 625.

2017 Reserve Junior Champion Red Female – Moreno Ms. Lady Redi 902.

National and International Brahman Show Participation and Cattle Sales: A strong link

Moreno Ranches is proud that it has captured top honors in industry Brahman cattle shows not only in Florida, but throughout the Southern United States and as far away as Texas. Moreno Ranches also attends international Brahman cattle shows, showcasing the Brahman cattle breed in countries such as Mexico and Honduras. The Ranch has a rapidly expanding export business in these as well as other countries. Learn more about Brahman Cattle for export at http://www.morenoranches.com/brahman-cattle-for-export/.

About Moreno Ranches

Moreno Ranches is a top producer of Brahman cattle for sale. Customers come to the company for genetically superior Brahman bulls for sale and Brahman semen (seed stock) as well as Brahman embryos. The company produces both Brahman heifers and calves for sale, including for use as show cattle or to produce Brahman F1 hybrids. Visit the company's website to browse stock. The company is a trusted source of Brahman cattle whether a buyer is in Florida, Texas, or Louisiana - Latin America, or anywhere in the world.

Web. http://www.morenoranches.com/

Tel. 863-444-8745