We are so proud of our Florida Brahman Junior Show Results!

Moreno Ranches, a leading producer of Brahman cattle, is pleased to announce results from the recent Junior Brahman Show at the South Florida Fair. The Junior Show is a popular event that many people enjoy watching. Moreno Ranches presented in all categories of the show, showing red Brahman cattle and gray Brahman cattle (heifers, cows and bulls).

Moreno Ranches is pleased to announce our Brahman cattle champions:



The Calf Champion and Grand Champion Gray Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. LADY GORDA 190/1. This calf shows the genetic excellence that Moreno Ranches has to offer. The Grand Champion and Calf Champion Red Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. RIGHT IDEA 164/1.

The Intermediate Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Red Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was our beautiful girl, MORENO MS. LADY RISITAS 80/1.

The Reserve Intermediate Champion Gray Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. LADY SENSACION 16/1.

The Reserve Intermediate Champion Red Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. LADY ROMY 994.

The Reserve Calf Champion Red Female 2017 at the South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. LADY REAL DEAL 174/1.

The Senior Champion Red Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. RITZY LOOK 816.

The Junior Champion Red Female at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MS. LADY ROSIE BELL 872.

The Grand Champion and Intermediate Champion Red Bull at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MR. ROMAN 485.

The Reserve Intermediate Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Red Bull at the 2017 South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show was MORENO MR. RESUERTUDO 559.

Moreno Ranches is so pleased with the results at the South Florida Fair Junior Brahman Cattle Show as it shows how the Ranch’s passion for excellence, combined with proven superior genetics, has made it a top producer of Brahman cattle. If interested parties want to read more about Brahman cattle for sale, visit the web site at http://www.morenoranches.com/ or visit the Facebook page to see more about our South Florida State Fair champions.

About Moreno Ranches

Moreno Ranches is a top producer of Brahman cattle at http://www.morenoranches.com/. Customers come to the company for genetically superior Brahman bulls for sale and Brahman semen (seed stock) as well as Brahman embryos. The company produces both Brahman heifers and calves for sale, including for use as show cattle or to produce Brahman F1 hybrids. Visit the company’s website to browse stock. The company is a trusted source of Brahman cattle whether a buyer is in Florida, Texas, or Louisiana – Latin America, or anywhere in the world.

Tel. 863-444-8745