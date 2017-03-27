We have expanded our integration to include the ability to test athletes within the SportsWare system, where athletes' results will automatically be added and tracked for athletic trainers and coaches to easily access.

Athletic trainers now have a better way to test, monitor and track the brain health of their athletes throughout the year or after an injury with one simple platform, thanks to BrainCheck’s end-to-end integration with CSMi’s SportsWareOnLine.

The partnership, which began in June 2016, has led to over 10,000 athletes currently using the joint platform.

“Building on our success, we have expanded our integration to include the ability to test athletes within the SportsWare system, where athletes' results will automatically be added and tracked for athletic trainers and coaches to easily access,” said Yael Katz, CEO of BrainCheck. “We continue to add many sought-after features,” she added.

BrainCheck’s application uses interactive neurocognitive tests to measure athletes’ brain performance, allowing athletes to track changes over time.

"With SportsWare recording Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT3) and Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) data, the partnership with BrainCheck and its neurocognitive assessment tools made perfect sense in our efforts to continually expand the concussion management solutions we offer our customers," said Rich Potash, CEO of CSMi.

The pairing is the first integration of a mobile cognitive assessment platform with the SportsWare product, which is the leading athlete injury tracking system in the U.S., currently serving over 2.5 million student athletes.

About BrainCheck

BrainCheck is the result of 20 years of research conducted at the Eagleman Laboratory for Perception and Action at the Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. David Eagleman, BrainCheck founder and CSO, has been studying and creating reliable, noninvasive ways to understand the inner workings of the brain and assess brain function with innovative neurocognitive testing.

BrainCheck uses gold-standard neurocognitive tests and turns them into interactive mobile games to provide a simple approach to tracking brain health. BrainCheck is available on iPhone, iPad and desktop, and in English and Spanish. To learn more, please visit http://www.braincheck.com.

About CSMi

CSMi designs and manufactures computer-based measurement, training, and documentation solutions. CSMi’s product portfolio offers solutions for athletic trainers, physical therapists, and exercise scientists. Established in 1982, CSMi’s products are used in hospitals, clinics, athletic training rooms, research centers, industrial sites, and schools around the world. For more information, visit http://www.csmisolutions.com.