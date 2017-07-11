National Pawnbrokers Association 30th Anniversary With three locations in Central Arkansas, Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers’ mission is to build lasting relationships while meeting short-term needs in a positive atmosphere.

The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is pleased to announce Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers as the 2017 recipient of the NPA Outstanding Community Relations Award. Douglas Braswell, the company’s president, accepted the award at the Annual Awards Luncheon on July 11, 2017. The event was held at The Mirage in Las Vegas during Pawn Expo, the only national convention and trade show for the pawn industry.

With three locations in Central Arkansas, Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers’ mission is to build lasting relationships while meeting short-term needs in a positive atmosphere. Community begins in the store with customers and employees, and extends into the neighborhood and cities in which the stores are located.

The company supports several local charities by donating a percentage of each store’s sales as well as merchandise for auctions. Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers is actively involved in local outreach groups, including The CALL of Pulaski County, Faulkner County Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Exodus Project, Law Enforcement Officer Awards – 20th Judicial District, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Awards Banquet, and others. Additionally, in 2015, Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers donated 20 musical instruments to North Little Rock Middle School and provided a $1,000 grant earmarked for instrument refurbishment.

The Outstanding Community Relations Award was created in 2015 and is presented to an NPA Pawnbroker or Affiliate member company who advances the standard and quality of life in their community through public service or volunteerism.

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

The NPA works to provide independent pawnbrokers nationwide with resources and tools to strengthen the pawn industry. NPA members are committed to operating their businesses in such a manner as to enhance and promote the positive and professional image of all pawnbrokers. Members believe in establishing positive and long-lasting relationships with local, state, and federal government officials. The NPA is the industry’s only national association and is located in Keller, TX.