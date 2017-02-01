Breakout Capital Announces Move to New Headquarters

Breakout Capital has quickly become a brand name that has become synonymous with product innovation and a strong commitment to business ethics and doing the right thing.

Breakout Capital, a leading FinTech provider of working capital solutions to small businesses, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to accommodate its strong growth trajectory and continued expansion planned in 2017. Breakout Capital has executed a 5-year lease for office space at 6862 Elm Street, 3rd Floor, McLean, VA.

“This is an exciting time for Breakout Capital. This past year exceeded even our most optimistic projections, with origination volume in excess of 3x projected volume at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, we’ve quickly become a brand name that has become synonymous with product innovation and a strong commitment to business ethics and 'doing the right thing.' After accelerating investments in both technology and human capital in 2016, we recently secured a larger credit facility to accommodate strong, continued growth in 2017. The move to an office more than triple the size of our previous space will allow us to continue to scale our operations in the talent rich pool in the greater Washington DC market.”

Founded in early 2015, Breakout Capital has quickly become a leader in the alternative lending space. With a focus on innovation, product and cost transparency, and a consultative approach to lending, Breakout Capital is built on three core fundamentals: transparent and innovative lending, education, and advocacy.

About Breakout Capital

Breakout Capital, headquartered in McLean, VA., is a technology-enabled direct lender that has provided tens of millions of dollars through a wide range of working capital solutions to small businesses across the country. In addition to becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the market, Breakout Capital is a leading advocate for small business and is a Founding Member of the Coalition for Responsible Business Finance. Breakout Capital has produced a highly regarded “educational series” through its blog, Breakout Bites, that helps small businesses better understand the alternative lending market and how to avoid the hidden fees and debt traps that are prevalent with many of its competitors. With a laser focus on honesty, integrity, transparency, and suitability, Breakout Capital is changing the financial landscape for the millions of small businesses in need of affordable and transparent funding.

To learn more about Breakout Capital or the Coalition for Responsible Business Finance, please visit breakoutfinance.com or responsiblefinance.com, respectively.