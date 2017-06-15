Breakwater Provides Growth Capital to Hamilton Captive Management Breakwater is excited to partner with Peter to help drive Hamilton’s continued expansion.

Breakwater Investment Management, LLC (“Breakwater”) is pleased to announce the recent closing of a financing transaction to support the continued growth of Hamilton Captive Management (“Hamilton”). Breakwater provided a senior secured term loan through its direct lending vehicle, the Breakwater Credit Opportunities Fund, LP. Based in Los Angeles, Breakwater is a private investment firm that specializes in direct debt and equity investments in leading lower middle market companies. Breakwater has been investing since 2009 through its Credit Opportunities Fund and co-investment vehicles.

Eric Beckman, Managing Partner at Breakwater, commented: “Peter Strauss has led Hamilton to become a leading captive insurance manager with a highly scalable business model and industry-leading client retention rates. Breakwater is excited to partner with Peter to help drive Hamilton’s continued expansion.”

Hamilton’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter J. Strauss stated, “Breakwater was a thoughtful and flexible partner in this financing, and we look forward to benefiting from the team’s knowledge as Hamilton executes on its various growth initiatives.”

About Breakwater Investment Management, LLC

Breakwater Investment Management is a private investment firm that provides flexible debt and equity capital to growing lower middle market companies. The firm aligns itself with committed management teams, owners, and sponsors, providing creative financing solutions tailored to meet individual borrower needs. Breakwater’s Managing Partners have over 35 years of private company investing experience and have built the firm on a deep commitment to partnership, integrity and growth.

To learn more about Breakwater, visit http://www.breakwaterfunds.com or call (424) 777-4000.

About Hamilton Captive Management

Hamilton Captive Management was founded by Peter J. Strauss, and specializes in bringing captive insurance solutions to private companies, high-net worth individuals, and families. Hamilton Captive Management prides itself on its client-centered and customized approach to its growing base of clients.

For more information, please visit http://www.hamiltoncaptivemanagement.com.