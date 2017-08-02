It certainly is a testament to our mission to serve as a dedicated center of excellence for women seeking the most advanced methods of breast reconstruction, states Dr. Trahan.

Frank DellaCroce, MD, FACS; Alan Stolier, MD, FACS; Scott Sullivan, MD, FACS; and Christopher Trahan, MD, FACS, of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital, have been named to the list of Best Doctors in America® for 2017. The surgeons have been continually recognized among the top 5% of physicians in their field in the U.S. As the largest ongoing, peer-reviewed survey in the medical industry, selections to the list are based on surveys of more than 53,000 medical experts in over 450 specialties and subspecialties worldwide. Physicians cannot pay to be included on the list, nor are they paid for their input. The only way to be recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America® is for a doctor to earn high marks for clinical ability from his or her peers. According to Best Doctors, Inc., doctors are asked questions which include, “Who would you choose to treat a loved one’s complex medical condition?"

Best Doctors, Inc. evaluates the review results and verifies additional information to meet inclusion criteria. The experts that are part of the database provide the most advanced medical knowledge to patients with serious conditions, allowing patients to make medical decisions with confidence. Drs. DellaCroce, Stolier, Sullivan and Trahan are international leaders in reconstructive surgical options for women with breast cancer, pioneering groundbreaking procedures including Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, the APEX Flapcm, the Stacked Flapsm, the SGAP, and the Body Lift Flap® procedures that offer breast reconstruction without sacrifice of important functional muscles, as well as the revolutionary 4D Nipplesm reconstruction. They have performed over 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures for women facing breast cancer, seeking BRCA risk reduction, or searching for solutions to existing breast deformities.

“We are honored that our peers have once again chosen us for inclusion on this prestigious list,” states Dr. Trahan. “It certainly is a testament to our mission to serve as a dedicated center of excellence for women seeking the most advanced methods of breast reconstruction.”

ABOUT BEST DOCTORS, INC.:

Best Doctors has earned a worldwide reputation for connecting people with the best medical care. Best Doctors services help dramatically improve quality of care by bringing the clinical knowledge of the world's top specialists to the problems of people with serious medical conditions. By making sure individuals get the right diagnosis and treatment the first time, Best Doctors reduces complications and avoids ineffective treatments - and as a result eliminates unnecessary spending.

CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE BREAST SURGERY SERVICE INFORMATION: The Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, affiliated with the St. Charles Surgical Hospital—the only hospital in the world dedicated to breast reconstruction for women facing breast cancer—was established to serve as a dedicated center of excellence for women seeking the most advanced methods of breast reconstruction. Craig A. Blum, MD; Frank J. DellaCroce, MD, FACS; Scott K. Sullivan, MD, FACS; Chris Trahan, MD, FACS; and M. Whitten Wise, MD are pioneers in the art of rebuilding breasts lost to cancer, preventive mastectomy, developmental defects, and deformities associated with previous surgery. Their sophisticated microsurgical techniques allow for recreation of the breast with natural tissue while preserving strength and restoring beauty. Together, with Board Certified Breast Surgical Oncologists W. Karl Ordoyne, M.D., FACS and Alan Stolier, M.D., FACS, they comprise a group of international leaders in breast cancer surgery options, pioneering groundbreaking procedures including nipple sparing mastectomy, the Stacked DIEP, the gluteal hip flap, and the BODY LIFT Flap®. They have performed thousands of breast reconstruction procedures for women facing breast cancer, seeking BRCA risk reduction, or searching for solutions to existing breast deformities. Their Center is tailored and staffed to cater to the needs of clientele who travel from all over the world for their services. For more information please visit http://www.breastcenter.com or http://www.scsh.com.