Somerville Lumber Company is pleased to announce the honor of being named "Entrepreneur of the Year" by LBM Journal, one of the top lumber and building trade magazines in the business. The prestigious award recognizes Somerville Lumber Company's efforts to offer the absolute best shopping experience for their clients.

Opened in 1935, Somerville Lumber Company offers an extensive selection of home improvement items and services. Described as having many "stores within a store," Somerville Lumber Company has a separate floor center, door center, window center, deck center and kitchen and bath center. Within each of these distinct sections, there are a variety of options for customers' next kitchen installation, deck building or general home renovation. The location offers life-sized displays of kitchens, baths, decks, windows and doors that allow the customer the opportunity to experience the product as they would in their own home. Included in this showroom is an interactive door kiosk that allows customers to experiment with glass and panel options before choosing a door aesthetic.

The general manager at Somerville Lumber Company Ken Kovacs stated, "It's a real privilege to be named as 'Entrepreneur of the Year.’ Our goal is to cater to our customers by offering the best and widest selection of home improvement products and services in the area." With all the details put into the retail experience at Somerville Lumber Company, they are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best indoor and outdoor home centers. Ken continued by stating, "This award gives us the opportunity to show our customers that we strive to live up to our slogan of 'do it right, every time.'"

For families or businesses who are about to start new construction or renovations, customers can contact Somerville Lumber Company by phone at (732) 356-1975 or stop by their location at 1480 US Hwy 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. For more information on their home products or remodeling services, feel free to visit their website at http://www.somervillelumber.com.

Based in Bridgewater, NJ, Somerville Lumber Company is a family-owned home improvement business that has been serving the community for over 80 years. Offering large and up-to-date displays of home remodeling, the company and staff keep current with trends and new methods of helping their customers. Somerville Lumber aims to provide all customers with top quality service and satisfaction.