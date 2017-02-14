As the leading authority on evaluating Home Care Agencies for quality and care, we are thrilled to be recognized by Home Care Pulse for this prestigious award

BrightStar Care Delray Beach announced today that it has received the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. BrightStar Care Delray Beach is now ranked among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.

“We want to congratulate BrightStar Care Delray Beach on receiving the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “Since this award is based on client feedback, it demonstrates their dedication to providing the highest quality of care with a focus on client satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize BrightStar Care Delray Beach’s dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in home care.”

Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. Because Home Care Pulse is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback. BrightStar Care Delray Beach has earned the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award in the following satisfaction categories measured by Home Care Pulse: Communication from Provider; Client/Caregiver Compatibility; Confidence in Office Staff; Recommend Provider; and Daily Life.

“As the authority on evaluating Home Care Agencies for quality and care, we are thrilled to be recognized by Home care Pulse for this prestigious award” says Amy Adaniel, Owner of BrightStar Care of Delray Beach.

“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to deliver the best home care possible,” says Aaron Marcum. “We are happy to recognize BrightStar Care Delray Beach as a Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and to celebrate their accomplishments as a trusted home care provider.”

To find out more about BrightStar Care Delray Beach’s commitment to excellence in Senior Home Care, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/brightstar-healthcare or call (561) 921-0550.

---

About BrightStar Care Delray Beach

BrightStar Care of Delray Beach is the premier Home Health Care Agency in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton Florida. Our independently owned and operated Agency is proud to bring compassionate care to one of the largest community of seniors aging in place. State Licensed as a Home Health Agency #299993014 and Accredited by the Joint Commission, we proudly adhere to the highest standards in our industry. For more information, please call (561) 921-0550 or visit us at brightstarcare.com/brightstar-healthcare.

---

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit http://www.homecarepulse.com

Media Contact: Jeffrey Chaskin

Phone: 1 (561) 921-0550

Email: jeff.chaskin(at)brightstarcare(dot)com