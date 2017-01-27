Britton Homes Growing Fast in DFW Market

“We’ve seen some real growth in the Dallas markets and I couldn’t be more excited. I think we’ve made a great start to building our future in the DFW area,” said Kathy Britton.

It was only six months ago that Houston-based Perry Homes announced the launch of its new luxury brand, Britton Homes, in the North Texas market.

Since the brand launched, Britton Homes has made incredible progress, finishing five brand new model homes in just under six months. The model homes are now open and showing in the North Texas cities of Frisco, Celina, Prosper and Highland Village. The company is also pre-selling in the Villas at Legacy West in Plano.

“I am so proud of these model homes,” said Kathy Britton, CEO of Perry Homes. “These model homes show off what Britton Homes is all about: quality, luxury and versatility. Our Perry Homes family worked hard to make these homes amazing.”

The five model homes include distinctive architectural features such as archways and vaulted ceilings, unique details like curved drywall corners, and mixed stones and brick patterns in exterior finishes. Each home has been crafted and staged to fit the personality of the community it was built in, with styles ranging from contemporary country at Light Farms in Celina to high-end modern at Wichita Estates in Highland Village.

In addition to the new model homes in North Texas, Britton Homes has started pre-selling luxury townhomes at the new Villas at Legacy West. Demand is high in this area due to the booming relocation initiatives.

“We’ve seen some real growth in the Dallas markets and I couldn’t be more excited. I think we’ve made a great start to building our future in the DFW area,” said Kathy Britton.

Britton Homes' model homes can be found at Wichita Estates in Highland Village, Light Farms in Celina, Windsong Ranch in Prosper, Mustang Lakes in Celina and Hollyhock in Frisco.

About Britton Homes

As a part of the Perry Homes family, Britton Homes is backed by a 50-year sterling reputation of unsurpassed quality in the home building industry. Britton Homes embodies character and quality in every detail. Distinctive architecture, crafted designs, energy efficiency, innovative technology and personalized features are the building blocks of each Britton Home experience. Their homes exude versatility and they offer designs to fit every lifestyle in the most desirable communities in the Dallas Metro area. For more information, please visit http://www.BrittonHomesTexas.com.