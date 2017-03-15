Broadleaf Commerce Brings Customizable eCommerce to Shoptalk 2017

We’ll be able to show Shoptalk attendees why our multi-store features and endless possibilities for affordable customization make us an easy choice for the Fortune 1000 and mid-market.

Broadleaf Commerce, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) for custom commerce solutions will showcase at the 2017 Shoptalk conference. With more than 500 companies in attendance, Shoptalk provides a platform for brands and retailers to come together to share insight and experience regarding the latest commerce trends. The exhibition will take place at the Aria in Las Vegas from March 19 through March 21.

“Shoptalk has become a home to innovative retail and commerce professionals, and we’re looking forward to joining the conversation,” stated Brad Buhl, COO of Broadleaf Commerce. “We’ll be able to show Shoptalk attendees why our multi-store features and endless possibilities for affordable customization make us an easy choice for the Fortune 1000 and mid-market.”

Located at booth SR46, attendees can view live demos of Broadleaf’s eCommerce management system. Retailers are welcome to demo the latest release of the framework, which includes configurable products, enhanced promotions, and targeting based on customer segments.

Broadleaf provides robust DXP, Multi-Site, Marketplace, B2B, and Multi-Tenant/SaaS Enablement Platform solutions to support leading brands, including O’Reilly Auto Parts, The Container Store, and ICON Health & Fitness. To schedule a private demo with Broadleaf, contact info@broadleafcommerce.com.

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce provides B2B and B2C eCommerce platform solutions to simplify the complexities of multi-channel commerce and digital experience management. As the market-leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring tailored, highly scalable commerce systems, Broadleaf is fully customizable and extensible. Trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, Broadleaf provides the framework for leading brands, including O’Reilly Auto Parts, The Container Store, and ICON Health & Fitness. For more information, visit: http://www.broadleafcommerce.com.