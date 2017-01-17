Broadway Briefing Social Media Report Powered By Rival IQ Rival IQ provides our Pro readers with actionable social data and analysis the theater industry can use to make better, more informed social marketing decisions

Rival IQ, the leader in social marketing analytics and insights, and Broadway Briefing, the must-read morning newsletter for theater professionals, today announced the launch of a weekly social media analytics report for top producers, investors and promoters in the theater industry. Powered by Rival IQ, the report provides an unprecedented perspective on Broadway shows’ social successes, as well as the opportunities to increase awareness, engagement and sales with theater-goers.

Beginning last week, subscribers to 'Broadway Briefing Pro,’ receive a weekly summary, analysis and insights of social activity for all 30+ Broadway shows, providing the opportunity to learn social media best practices and industry benchmarks.

“With this exciting update to our ‘Broadway Briefing Pro edition, Rival IQ provides our Pro readers with actionable social data and analysis the theater industry can use to make better, more informed social marketing decisions.” said Matt Britten, owner at Broadway Briefing. “For theatrical professionals with limited access to industry-wide shared data, this new weekly report will certainly provide uniquely informative insights.”

The new addition to Broadway Briefing Pro’s content lineup informs Broadway’s top players, thought leaders, and marketers about the social activity and specific content that is resonating best with their audiences and helps them increase the impact of their social media efforts.

“Rival IQ is pleased to provide Broadway Briefing Pro readers with social analytics and insights to accelerate their marketing results,” said John Gallagher, vice president of marketing at Rival IQ. “The information shared in the newsletter every week will inspire new types of social content and uncover creative ways to keep audiences engaged with their favorite form of entertainment.”

In addition to Rival IQ’s analysis of Broadway, the company provides solutions for other industries, including higher education, media, and nonprofits, as well as marketing agencies. Rival IQ’s recent feature launches, including Facebook boosted post detection and customizable dashboards, empower customers to tap into competitive insights far beyond native social platform capabilities, tailoring comparative and competitive data in a way that makes sense to them.

Rival IQ delivers digital marketing analytics with a competitive and comparative context. Their goal is to equip marketers with a toolkit to set a winning social media strategy that increases revenue and achieves their marketing goals. By uncovering new opportunities, identifying trends, and tracking results across all the key social channels and on the web, Rival IQ allows marketers to have informative data to make better business decisions. Insights revealed in these reports help marketers set tangible benchmarks, make data-driven marketing decisions, improve results and better understand competitors.

Organizations and businesses looking to evaluate their social media performance more effectively may sign up for a free trial of Rival IQ at https://www.rivaliq.com.

About Rival IQ

Rival IQ helps digital marketers make more informed content decisions, better understand their audiences and improve their social media engagement using Rival IQ’s clear analytics and competitive intelligence insights. For more information, visit http://www.rivaliq.com, call +1.206.395.8572, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Broadway Briefing

Broadway Briefing is a fun, fast, (and free!) must-read morning newsletter for theater professionals. This daily tip sheet reaches the most influential players and thought leaders in theater. The Broadway Briefing Pro edition includes exclusive industry insights and analysis — created for Broadway professionals, by Broadway professionals. For more information, visit broadwaybriefing.com and broadwaybriefing.com/pro.