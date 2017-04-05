Bunchball and Carahsoft Deliver Gamification to the Public Sector

As the best-of-breed offering in enterprise gamification, Bunchball’s solution will allow us to provide the most customizable, analytics-driven platform available to help our government customers increase employee productivity and constituent engagement

Bunchball, the engagement and performance solution behind the world’s most powerful motivation programs, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, the trusted government IT solutions provider. Under the agreement, Bunchball’s enterprise engagement platform and strategic services are available to the public sector and Carahsoft’s reseller partners via Carahsoft’s GSA schedule.

“Carahsoft is at the forefront of managing and implementing SaaS integrations for and on behalf of the U.S. government. Bunchball’s widely recognized Nitro SaaS is now available to Carahsoft’s government customers and partner ecosystem. We are immensely respectful of this association with Carahsoft and look forward to working with Carahsoft and its partners to drive demand for our solutions,” said John Gevisser, VP, Channel & Alliances for Bunchball.

Bunchball’s Engage Partner Program enables partners to proactively manage their clients’ needs by supporting an array of resources, aiding in the delivery of real-time data-driven behavior change and client management.

“We are excited to expand our SaaS portfolio with Bunchball, an award-winning gamification platform that integrates with Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors Learning, and SAP Jam,” said Patrick Gallagher, Vice President Sales at Carahsoft which also serves as Salesforce’s master government aggregator. “As the best-of-breed offering in enterprise gamification, Bunchball’s Nitro solution will allow us to provide the most customizable, analytics-driven platform available to help our government customers and reseller partners increase employee productivity and enhance constituent engagement.”

Bunchball’s solutions are available immediately on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the SaaS team at Carahsoft at 888-727-1468 or visit Carahsoft.com/bunchball.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, Veritas, Dell EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, HPE Software, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at http://www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 431-8485

pr(at)carahsoft.com

About Bunchball

The key to Bunchball’s engagement and performance solution is gamification. Gamification drives employee autonomy, mastery, purpose, progress, and social interaction — the five intrinsic human motivators that help people perform better and work toward a common and attainable goal. Bunchball works across the most critical employee-facing technology, bridging the gap between strategy and action. When in place, it’s a sustainable and proven way to drive performance while creating an ideal, productive employee experience.

Over 320 clients use Bunchball’s Nitro suite. Bunchball is the inventor of the first and only definitive Gamification Patent, ‘Gamification as a service’.

Request to join Bunchball’s Engage Partner Program here.

Bunchball has offices across the U.S., and is online at Bunchball.com.