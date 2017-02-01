SmartCurrent helps you make your data valuable by applying our unique methodologies developed from years of delivering analytics insights to executives. "Andrew Edwards literally helped to create the digital analytics industry when he co-founded the Digital Analytics Association. I am thrilled he has joined our team to provide even more value to our clients." said Judah Phillips, Founder of SmartCurrent

SmartCurrent, a Massachusetts-based data and analytics consulting company, announced today that digital analytics industry-pioneer Andrew Edwards will join the company as Managing Director.

Edwards brings over 20 years of industry experience to SmartCurrent, having co-founded the Digital Analytics Association in 2004. Andrew built some of the first web sites in the early 1990s and, in 2013, pioneered the concept of Convergence Analytics, which predicted the digital marketing and measurement landscape common today. In 2015 Edwards authored, Digital is Destroying Everything (Rowman & Littlefield), which accurately predicted a number of trends gaining momentum today, including the increasing impact of algorithms on global markets and the staggering political influence of social media. Andrew previously in 2002 founded Technology Leaders, a digital analytics consulting company, and has held other senior leadership roles throughout his career.

“No small number of companies can provide what are called ‘digital analytics services’,” said Mr. Edwards. “But my keen interest in joining SmartCurrent is its top-down approach where, instead of providing implementation, SmartCurrent provides strategic data services to executives tasked with generating value from their data.”

“Andrew is rare in the industry,” said Judah Phillips, Founder of SmartCurrent. “In addition to his laser-focus on what comes next in technology, he has deep experience helping companies realize the value of their data and how to use it to help people make decisions. We provide even greater value to our clients with Andrew aboard.”

“SmartCurrent has delivered some very impressive and very strategic projects over the past several years. They are in a class of their own in the analytics industry,” said Mr. Edwards. “They’ve defined an analytics strategy for one of the world’s leading media companies. They’ve created a multi-year roadmap and operating model for analytics and business intelligence for a global investment bank. They’ve built out data-driven Centers of Excellence for more than one Fortune 500 company. With implementation now become a commodity, I agreed with SmartCurrent’s focus on delivering strategic services to companies that need to organize, deploy and drive value out of their data by using analytics and data science across all of their brands and divisions.”

Over the years, Edwards has advised some of the largest and well-known companies in media, finance, insurance, consumer goods, publishing, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. For several years, Andrew was a regular columnist at ClickZ. In the 1990s Edwards won awards from Deloitte & Touche for his pioneering efforts in the interactive space. In 1993 an article in Crain’s New York Business identified Andrew as one of the very earliest practitioners in the business of building commercial web sites in New York City.

About SmartCurrent:

SmartCurrent was founded in 2012 by noted author and analytics expert Judah Phillips to provide strategic data and analytics consulting services to senior executives tasked with transforming their businesses with data and analytics. The services include strategic planning, governance, and detailed data deployment roadmaps, as well as data visualization and data science initiatives. The firm helps its clients achieve key business goals by identifying opportunities in their analytics and other data assets; and by ensuring that current data acquisition and deployment capabilities are aligned with the organization’s future vision. SmartCurrent clients have included some of the most recognized global names in consumer goods, automotive, global finance, ecommerce, and media.

About Judah Phillips:

Judah is an award-winning consultant and founder of SmartCurrent. He helps people create value with analytics and data science. Philips is the author of several industry-defining books including Ecommerce Analytics (Pearson, 2016), Digital Analytics Primer (Pearson, 2014) and Building a Digital Analytics Organization (Pearson, 2013). Judah also teaches business and analytics at both Boston University and Babson College.

For more information, please contact data@smartcurrent.com or 1-800-636-9505.

