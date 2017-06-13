Cash is the lifeblood of any business. While some companies operate solely with their own working capital, most must borrow money from time to time. Borrowing, of course, includes the mundane buying of goods or services on credit — whether on credit terms or a credit card.

Most companies of any significant size have a revolving line of credit or a term loan (or both) with a bank or other commercial lender. This Financial Poise webinar series explores where companies should look for business loans, how to negotiate, and what to do in the event of default.

A new or expanding business may want to consider looking to the United States Small Business Administration (“SBA”) for help with financing. The SBA participates in loan programs designed for business owners who have trouble qualifying for a traditional bank loan.

These programs are not direct loans from the government but, rather, involve a government guaranty. The guarantee typically covers between 75% and 90% of the loan. Thus, much of the risk to the actual lender is eliminated. This enables the lender to offer more favorable terms to borrowers.

The downsides?

(1) Additional paperwork to file

(2) Extra fees to pay

(3) It takes longer to get a decision.

This webinar focuses on two such programs — 504 and 7a. It also touches on other alternatives for borrowers to leverage the government’s support of small businesses.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or every episode.

