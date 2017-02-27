This Financial Poise Webinar series, Business Law Dumbed Down 2017, holistically considers the dizzying array of choices and issues which individuals (and later, the entities which they have incorporated or organized) face in corporate and commercial law from the outset of the business until the termination of their interest in it. This is done primarily by considering issues of entity choice and locale, capitalization and governance, common and important issues companies encounter when working with customers, suppliers and other commercial parties, and sales and other exits from business ownership. This series will be helpful for those considering starting or purchasing a business for the first time as well as those who already own existing businesses or are looking to begin another business, in addition to those who advise them on legal, accounting, risk management and financial issues.

The first episode of the Business Law Dumbed Down 2017 series is "Formation Issues: Entity Choice; Entity Venue; Capitalization; Other Out-of-the Gate Issues" (Register Here) features Moderator Peter Feinberg of Hoge Fenton. He is joined by Steve Gillette of Jones Day, Jonathan Friedland of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer and Michele Berdinis of Beeline Legal Services.

When business owners begin operations, they are faced with numerous critical corporate law issues which will continue to influence their decisions during the business’s lifetime. Should the business be organized as a corporation, and if so, as a C corporation or an S corporation, a limited liability company, a partnership or, if only one owner, a sole proprietorship? Should the company be organized in its home state, Delaware, or somewhere else? How much money will the business need to be financed and how should it be capitalized? The answers to these questions will largely determine how profits will be distributed, losses will be allocated, what taxes will be due and the consequences of a sale for the owners of the business. Join us for a lively discussion of what considerations need to be kept in mind when making these decisions, the available choices and the consequences for the business owners. To read more on the subject, click here.

Each episode of the series is delivered in Plain English, understandable to business owners and executives without much background in these areas. Yet, each episode is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. As with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations designed to entertain as it teaches. As with all Financial Poise Webinars, episodes are designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes, so that participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or all of the episodes.

