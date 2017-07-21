Business Milestone for Business Consort Digital Academy

Dawn McGruer MCIM FRSA MIoD “We pride ourselves on offering ‘real-world’ training that can be adapted to any working environment and it’s incredible to think that 20,000 people have benefited from Business Consort’s services.

Business Consort, which has centres across the North West and also in London, has been helping businesses and individuals improve their digital knowledge since 2005, aiming to bridge the skills gap across various sectors.

The provider has also built a national reputation for the provision of industry-accredited qualifications, as well as its work alongside some of the UK’s leading corporates to drive their marketing strategies, delivering a truly integrated approach and helping marketing departments demonstrate a tangible return on investment.

Dawn McGruer launched the company 12 years ago and continues to act as head trainer.

She said: “We pride ourselves on offering ‘real-world’ training that can be adapted to any working environment and it’s incredible to think that 20,000 people have benefited from Business Consort’s services. I’m extremely proud that we continue to play a part in helping individuals progress within their careers and businesses remain ahead of the curve in such a quick-paced environment.”

As a result of its continued success, Business Consort is recognised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) as a study centre of excellence and recently received its ninth commendation for the outstanding results achieved by digital marketing students. The provider now boasts a 99 per cent pass rate for digital marketing diplomas.

Dawn continued: “Digital marketing is widely considered as a critical success factor for businesses nowadays, so it’s vital that the skills gap in this area is plugged. Sometimes, outsourcing such services seems like the easy option, but equipping in-house staff with new skills can not only improve the bottom line, but also increase employee retention and morale.”

As part of its offering, Business Consort delivers courses in digital marketing, social media, search engine optimisation, analytics, email marketing and MailChimp. This month, it has launched five new Digital Marketing Institute accredited qualifications in digital marketing, social media marketing, search marketing, strategy and planning and social selling.

Dawn added: “Looking to the second half of 2017, we’re excited to be expanding our reach and digging a little deeper into how businesses and individuals can make the most of digital marketing.

“I’m confident that the new accredited qualifications we provide will make a real difference to our students’ marketing efforts and I can’t wait to hear the success stories.”

For more information about Business Consort visit our website