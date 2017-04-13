Acquisition.net, a buy-side mergers & acquisitions firm operated by M&A investment bankers, is pleased to announce the relaunch of the company website after nearly a year of being closed. The relaunch comes on the heels of a large internal push toward greater buy-side merger and acquisition outreach. The firm assist in both buy and sell-side M&A advisory, but has recently focused its outbound outreach on the buy-side, sourcing pre-emptive, off-market opportunities for clients in the middle-market looking to grow by acquisition.

As part of the company’s buy-side M&A process and services, the firm and its principals work with clients to establish a solid acquisition plan and path, assess management readiness in execution and evaluating the financial capacity of the buyer to take on new potential acquisitions. In doing so, the advisors develop enhanced screening criteria based on the selection of meaningful targets and prepare a target and buyer business profile for the search. In doing so, a target marketing and outreach plan is prepared for sourcing profiles and candidates for valuations and niches that makes sense for the parent buyer. Once a complete list is worked and outreach has been completed one or more targets is presented to shareholders, management and the board for approval.

The vetting process for various targets includes selecting candidates that meet the right criteria for strategic fit, including a reasonable business valuation. Once a desired target has been selected, a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase the business is executed by both parties. Upon acceptance of the LOI, buyer will conduct due diligence with the assistance of expert accountants. Due diligence includes everything from financial to operational due diligence, including quality of earnings reports.

A properly-executed buy-side investment mandate can help to source pre-emptive, off-market and not-for-sale companies, allowing the buyer to have immediate accretion upon completion and close of a deal. A quality buy-side mandate allows a buyer to chose between a myriad of potential targets, allowing for the best deals to become the ultimate partner. In addition, working with investment bankers on the deal can provide a respite on the debt and equity needed to finance the acquisition. In short, the right buy-side representation and process will typically produce better deals, better financing terms for debt and equity and a faster, more compressed process. That is exactly what the professional at Acquisition.net set out to do for their clients.

About Acquisition.net

Acquisition.net is part of the Deal Capital Partner, LLC network which includes InvestmentBank.com and Crowdfund.co. The company is based in Seattle, Washington, but services clients across the United States in healthcare, software, real estate, business services and consumer products.