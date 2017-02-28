Patrick Hennessy, CEO and President, C2G Partners We are excited about integrating our talents in the analytics and digital technology space to further enhance C2G Partners’ excellent marketing consultancy.

C2G Partners, a marketing and analytics consulting company based in New Jersey, announces that it is changing its name from Consultants 2 Go® LLC. Their new name, C2G Partners, demonstrates their commitment to their customers and their growth strategy to expand their network and breadth of offerings. At their core, C2G Partners is still the same company, with the same values they have had since their founding in 2002, now with a more focused name and better capabilities. C2G Partners has the same leadership, experience and ongoing mission to profitably grow their clients’ businesses through expert marketing resources.

Patrick Hennessy, CEO and President of C2G Partners said, “Sandi and Peggy have built an impressive company with strong, sustained growth for many years. We are excited about integrating our talents in the analytics and digital technology space to further enhance C2G Partners’ excellent marketing consultancy. This sets the foundation for a much bigger platform through organic growth and more strategic acquisitions.”

C2G Partners provides marketing and analytics consultants to Fortune 500 and other industry leading companies, specializing in the financial services and telecom industries. C2G Partners has a deep bench of highly-qualified consultants that have a proven record of solving marketing challenges and delivering immediate results for their clients.

C2G Partners has evolved from a small startup to a successful marketing and analytics solutions company, being ranked among Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 500 | 5000” list of the fastest growing companies in America, five out of the last six years. C2G Partners reflects what they have become as a company and their aspirations—to be the preeminent provider of data driven marketing solutions in the industry.

Peggy McHale, Managing Director of C2G Partners, said, “Our expanding digital expertise and the launch of our Data Science practice will bolster our offerings in the marketplace. This will allow us to address our clients’ needs by providing capabilities that keep them at the forefront of their industries with breakthrough solutions.”

C2G Partners is led by co-founders Sandi Webster and Peggy McHale, executives in the field of marketing and analytics for Fortune 500 companies. In 2016, Patrick Hennessy, Jean Holder and Ozgur Dogan joined the C2G Partners’ executive leadership team, bringing with them years of leadership experience in the analytics, digital and CRM industries. Together, they are further expanding C2G Partners’ talent pool, capabilities, and solutions to help their clients drive success in the marketplace.

“Our leadership, talent and expertise provide C2G Partners with an exciting opportunity to deliver even greater value to our clients while driving new growth. We are positioned to continually build the best network of consulting talent and extend relationships with industry partners,” stated Sandi Webster, Managing Director of C2G Partners.

About C2G Partners

C2G Partners is a leading marketing and analytics consulting company headquartered at University Science Park, 105 Lock Street, Suite 309, Newark, NJ, 07103. C2G Partners provides marketing and analytics consultants to Fortune 500 and other industry leading companies, specializing in the financial services and telecom industries. C2G Partners holds memberships in The American Marketing Association, NJ Tech Council, The Brooklyn and Manhattan Chambers of Commerce, National Association of Women Business Owners, National Association for Female Executives, Women Presidents' Organization, and C200. For more information, contact us at info(at)Consultants2Go(dot)com or go to c2gpartners.com.