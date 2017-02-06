US Sports Camps Announces Summer 2017 Dates for CAL Softball Camps

Coach Diane Ninemire has continually taken the Golden Bears to new heights as one of the winningest and most successful softball programs in the nation. This youth softball camp offers softball players from across California the opportunity to improve their skills and train with the CAL Softball program. Three different sessions will be offered – an All Skills Camp, Elite Prospect Camp and Combo/Elite Camp.

“Diane Ninemire and the entire CAL Bear Softball Staff consistently offer one of the best camps in the country. Each summer these camps fill with youth softball players of all levels from the Elite softball players to the youth player looking to improve their skills and move up the team ladder. They take great pride in coaching every level and their success is a reflection of the individual attention they give to each and every participant,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

US Sports Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Softball Camps can visit http://www.calsportscamps.com/softball/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.